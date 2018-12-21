Car Thief Implicated in Several Incidents before being Apprehended

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2018.

An Anchorage car thief, now identified as 28-year-old Michael R. Wool was involved in several incidents in a stolen vehicle that was first reported stolen on December 13th, APD reported on Nixle on Thursday.

According to the police report, at 9:15 am on December 13th, a blue 2001 Subaru Outback was reported stolen from the Alex Hotel parking lot on Spenard Road by the owner. The owner revealed to police that the vehicle had been left unlocked and the vehicle did not need ignition keys to start it.

Later in the day, the owner spotted her vehicle in the parking lot of Century 16 theaters on East 36th Avenue. She attempted to get in the driver’s side door of her vehicle which was occupied by Wool. Wool put the vehicle in gear and began driving, striking the owner in the process and dragging her for several feet before she was able to free herself.

According to the report, the owner of the vehicle did not report this incident to authorities until the vehicle was ultimately recovered days later.

The next night at 8:04 pm, December 14th, police received information that the vehicle was parked in the north side parking lot of Fred Meyers on Northern Lights Boulevard. The person who called in the tip reported that the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around it mumbling to himself.







By the time officers responded to the location, Wool was back inside of the vehicle. An officer blocked in the front of the vehicle while another officer attempted to block in the rear. But, before the second officer could fully block the Subaru, Wool put the vehicle in gear, rammed the patrol car and fled down the New Seward Highway northbound. Road conditions and traffic resulted in the officers not taking up pursuit.

Police did not have contact with the suspect or vehicle for five days, until 2 pm on December 19th, when a caller reported a man passed out in the vehicle in the Econo Inn parking lot on 5th Avenue. When responding officers got to the location, they fully blocked in the vehicle before approaching on foot. Wool, grasping a needle, refused to follow commands to keep his hands in the air. When Wool finally dropped the needle, an officer reached into the vehicle and grabbed ahold of him.

Wool resisted arrest and had to be taken to ground to subdue and handcuff him.

Wool was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared. Once cleared he was taken to the department for positive identification and questioning. Once identified, Wool was found to have a warrant for probation violations on the original charge of robbery.

It was also determined that Wool was the suspect at the Century 16 and Fred Meyers incidents.

“Wool was additionally charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Assault III, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Revoked,” APD reported. He was subsequently remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges and warrant.