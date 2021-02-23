Car Thief Who Dragged Owner on Thursday Arrested in Gas Station Parking Lot Sunday Morning







Anchorage police say that four days after a silver Jeep Cherokee was forcefully stolen from a Camelot Drive home on Wednesday, it was recovered and the thief arrested at a Minnesota Drive gas station parking lot on Sunday.

The vehicle was reported stolen at 9:46 am on Wednesday morning by the owner. The victim told police that he had started up his vehicle to warm it up and went inside momentarily, leaving the vehicle unlocked. When he came back outside, he discovered a middle-aged man sitting in his Jeep.

The victim went to the passenger-side door and opened it with the intention of reaching in and grabbing the ignition keys. But, instead of giving up on the theft, the suspect put the vehicle in gear, dragging the victim a short distance before freeing himself from the vehicle.

At 4:05 am on Sunday morning, an observant officer on patrol spotted the purloined vehicle in a gas station parking lot on Minnesota Drive and called it in. Other officers responded to the scene and blocked the vehicle in barring its escape. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and taken to the department for questioning.







While processing the vehicle, APD found that the car thief had replaced the original plates with others from another silver Jeep.

Three of the suspects were released a short time later with no charges filed. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Bob S. Huber was charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, And Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle. It was also found that Huber was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Huber was transported to the Anchorage jail where he was remanded on the charges and warrant.





