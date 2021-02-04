





Tlingit & Haida announced the deadline for its two Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Need-Based programs has been extended to Friday, December 3, 2021 or until funds are expended.

The two programs provide one-time financial assistance up to $500 per program per household to tribal citizens impacted by the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic to help offset expenses for education, retraining, rent, mortgage and utilities.

If you have not yet applied, please see the information below on eligibility requirements and how to apply.

Note: Households that have already applied are not eligible to reapply and the financial assistance is not a per-capita distribution.

Family Education & Retraining Expenses Program This is a one-time, needs-based program that supports households with unexpected education and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was established to offset some of the expenses households are facing due to home schooling, retraining from loss or diminishment of employment, or new education required. Family Home & Utility Expenses Program This is a one-time, needs-based program that supports households with unexpected reductions in income and increased family expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was established to offset some of the expenses households are facing for rent, mortgage and utility. Application Deadline: December 3, 2021 or until funds are expended. Funding Amount: $500 per program per household Who Can Apply: All tribal citizens, regardless of where they reside, are eligible to apply for assistance. Eligibility Requirements: Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must be enrolled with Tlingit & Haida

Must demonstrate financial hardship that directly relates to COVID-19 How to Apply: Click Here How to Submit an Application: Email: caresrelief@ccthita-nsn.gov

Fax: 877.479.2005

Mail: T&H CARES Relief, 9097 Glacier Highway, Juneau AK 99801 Application Assistance: If you are an Elder or do not have access to the internet, limited phone appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, call 1.800.344.1432 ext. 7788 or 907.463.7788.





