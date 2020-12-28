CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020







DHSS today announced 126 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 124 were residents in: Anchorage (62), Wasilla (19), Palmer (13), Fairbanks (5), Eagle River (4), Chugiak (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Kodiak (2), North Pole (2) one each in Bethel, Bethel Census Area, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, Nikiski, Nome, Soldotna, Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River Basin, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and one location still under investigation.

Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in Anchorage, one with a purpose of ‘other industry’ and one purpose still under investigation.

Two resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. The total number of Alaska resident cases is 44,406 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,503.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 41.08 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska except one are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 73.3 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 50.92 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 48.18 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 46.36 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 40.02 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 36.45 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 33.82 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 23.15 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 14.74 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 12.57 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (> 4.8 – 10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.02 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 124 Alaska residents, 57 are male, 66 are female and one is unknown. Two are under the age of 10; 18 are aged 10-19; 36 are aged 20-29; 23 are aged 30-39; 13 are aged 40-49; 10 are aged 50-59; 12 are aged 60-69; seven are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 974 hospitalizations and 199 deaths, with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.

There are currently 72 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 78 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.3%.

TESTING – A total of 1,254,397 tests have been conducted, with 25,819 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.44%.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





