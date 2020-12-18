CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 366 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 360 were residents in: Anchorage (152), Wasilla (54), Fairbanks (24), Bethel (22), Eagle River (18), Utqiaġvik (14), Soldotna (9), Kodiak (8), North Pole (8), Palmer (8), Chugiak (7), Kusilvak Census Area (7), Kenai (5), Homer (2), Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Nome (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Sitka (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan, Nikiski, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Sutton-Alpine, Unalaska and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Seventeen resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 41,418 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,438.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 78.07 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 360 Alaska residents, 214 are male and 146 are female. 20 are under the age of 10; 31 are aged 10-19; 79 are aged 20-29; 84 are aged 30-39; 54 are aged 40-49; 41 are aged 50-59; 33 are aged 60-69; 13 are aged 70-79 and five are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 903 hospitalizations and 182 deaths, with no new hospitalizations and two new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Both deaths were recent:
There are currently 131 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 140 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fourteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.5%.
TESTING – A total of 1,175,723 tests have been conducted, with 28,873 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.05%.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines have begun arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, there have been delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.