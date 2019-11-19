Cause of Fatal Craig Fire still being Investigated, Positive Victim Identification as yet not Released

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Tuesday that human remains were found in the rubble of the November 15th fire that broke out at mile 2.1 of Port St. Nicholas Road in Craig.

Troopers were made aware just after midnight on Saturday, November 16th and responded to the scene along with members of the Craig Volunteer Fire Department to find the structure of a residence totally engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished human remains were found. Those remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification.

Troopers report that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire marshals with the Division of Fire and Life Safety.