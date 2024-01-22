Festival of Native Arts will mark 50th celebration in 2024





The 50th Festival of Native Arts will be held at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus on Feb. 22-24, 2024.

The festival’s theme this year is Troth Yeddha’ Forever: Our Ways of Life. UAF’s Fairbanks campus sits on Troth Yeddha’, or “wild potato ridge,” in the ancestral lands of the Lower Tanana Dene’. The theme not only pays respect to the people who stewarded this land before the university’s creation but also recognizes the unique and collective spirit of the cultures that gather here each year.

Destine Poulsen designed the 50th Festival of Native Arts logo. Poulsen was born in Dillingham and lived in Togiak until her family moved to Washington state and then Hawaii. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in Native arts from UAF in 2023.

There are many ways to get involved with the festival by volunteering, performing, vending and more. Join through the following opportunities:

Booklet advertising — The Festival of Native Arts booklet each year is full of history, stories, poems and more. Claim your spot now by filling out this form.

Annual potluck — Performing artists and vendors will enjoy a potluck-style meal on the festival weekend. If you’d like to help feed the guests, mark your calendar to bring a dish or dishes Feb. 22-24.

Volunteer — Contact uaf-festival@alaska.edu for all volunteer opportunities.

ADDITIONAL CONTACT: uaf-festival@alaska.edu, 907-474-6864



