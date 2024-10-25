Citing Glut of Stock Buybacks, US Lawmakers Demand Stellantis Uphold Contract With UAW

“We believe that if Stellantis can afford to spend over $8 billion this year on stock buybacks and dividends, it can live up to the contractual commitments it made to the UAW.”
In what the United Auto Workers hailed as “a powerful show of solidarity,” scores of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday sent letters to “Big Three” automaker Stellantis and its CEO, Carlos Tavares, urging them to honor their contractual obligation to their employees, protect American jobs, and stop making excuses amid record profits and multibillion-dollar stock buybacks and dividends.
“We are writing to express our growing concerns about the failure of Stellantis, under your leadership, to honor the commitments it made to the United Auto Workers (UAW) in last year’s collective bargaining agreement,” says one letter led by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and signed by 18 of their Democratic colleagues.
“We urge Stellantis not to renege on the promises it made to American autoworkers and to provide details on the timelines for these investments,” the senators wrote.