Coast Guard awards $315 million contract to modernize fuel pier, utilities at Base Kodiak

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The project will deliver a new fuel pier capable of receiving fuel deliveries and providing up to two major cutter berths. Work is expected to be completed in the fall 2030.

“This contract represents a major investment in the infrastructure that supports Coast Guard crews and families in Alaska,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, Commandant of the Coast Guard. “Modernizing Base Kodiak’s waterfront delivers the capabilities we need to be ready and carry out the missions to secure our northern border and maritime approaches in the Arctic.”

The project includes:

Waterfront improvements, including grading work to improve ground stability;

Construction of a new fueling utility building;

Installation of utilities, cutter shore ties and other site amenities, including information technology, water and sewage connections, and safety equipment; and

Unexploded ordnance removal.

The work is funded through a combination of sources, including the 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Fiscal Year 2023 Major Acquisition Systems Infrastructure and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Reconciliation funding.

The Coast Guard is leveraging historic investments to deliver shore facilities and infrastructure that support the full scope of Coast Guard missions.