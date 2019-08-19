Coast Guard Picks up ATV Accident Victim from Saltery Cove Trail

Late Sunday afternoon Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers were notified of a single ATV accident along the Saltery Cove Trail and State, along with Wildlife troopers and Kodiak City Medics responded to the remote location south of the city of Kodiak.

With the assistance of several people in the area, the crash victim was located, but because of the remoteness and terrain as well as the extent of the victim’s injuries, the rider was not able to be extracted.

A helo from Air Base Kodiak was requested and a USCG chopper was launched to the scene. The victim was picked up and transported to the hospital for medical care.