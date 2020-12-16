Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol Conducted Joint Canadian Maritime Border Patrol

JUNEAU, Alaska – Coast Guard personnel partnered with Border Patrol agents near Southeast Alaska and the Canadian border, November 17-18, 2020 as a joint interagency effort to enforce border security, motor vessel safety and educate vessel operators on border crossing requirements.
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130J Super Hercules crew provided logistical support by transporting Border Patrol agents and equipment from Anchorage to Juneau.
A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew provided an overflight, identifying vessels of interest for Border Patrol agents and Coast Guard law enforcement crews aboard a Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium.
The law enforcement crews completed four joint boardings. During the boardings Coast Guard members discussed the importance of vessel safety with the mariners, and the Border Patrol agents discussed the rules and regulations that effect the U.S. and Canadian border crossings, specifically within the Taku Inlet.
Vessels are required to submit the proper Notice of Arrival information in accordance with federal regulations when arriving from a foreign port.
Border Patrol agents have the authority to inspect travel documents and conduct customs searches.
Canadian officials were aware of the operation.
“Partnerships between federal, state, tribal and other local agencies are necessary to provide an enforcement presence across Alaska’s expansive geographic and maritime domain,” said Lt. Jeff Schoknecht, Sector Juneau enforcement officer. “These joint operations improve training, and establish more efficient tactics and techniques that enables greater search and rescue and law enforcement responses.”
-USCG-