Congressional Delegation Congratulates Alaskan Olympians





WASHINGTON – This month, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that two Alaskans qualified to compete in the 2024 Summer U.S. Olympic Team representing the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Kristen Faulkner from Homer will represent the U.S. on the Cycling Pursuit Team and Alev Kelter from Eagle River will return to the Olympics for her third time on Team USA’s Rugby sevens.

“Excited to see two remarkable women representing our great state on the world stage!” said Rep. Peltola. “Alaska may be large, but our population is small, and two olympians from our At-Large district is no small feat. Congratulations to Alev and Kristen!”

“It has been a joy to follow Kristen and Alev’s journeys to Team USA. Their years of training and dedication serve as an inspiration to all Alaskans,” said Senator Murkowski. “All of us back home are proud of you and look forward to watching your hard work pay off in Paris. Congratulations to you both!”

“Alaska has a long history of fielding outstanding athletes for Team USA, and this year is no different,” said Senator Sullivan. “Congratulations to all our home-grown Olympians representing our nation in Paris this summer, including Kristen Faulkner, of Homer, for cycling, and Alev Kelter, of Eagle River, competing in rugby. Alaskans will be rooting for you!”

“It’s an honor to represent my country and my home of Alaska. Rugby 7s is a fast paced and rugged sport that requires many skill sets. I attribute my determination, grit, and willingness to be a true team player to my Alaskan roots. My hometown has modeled a community that is inclusive, tough, and resilient which parallels the values of Rugby; it felt like home when I started playing this sport over 10 years ago. As I head to my third Olympic Games, I look forward to representing every Alaskan, especially my Ruggers back home.” said Alev Kelter.

“I dreamed of competing in the Olympics ever since I was 8 years old, and I saw it on TV. This is the biggest dream I’ve ever had, and it’s finally come true! I am beyond excited to represent the USA alongside such a strong group of athletes. I will do my best to bring home a medal for Team USA!” said Kristen Faulkner.

###



