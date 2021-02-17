Congressman Don Young Announces 2021 Service Academy Nominations







Washington, D.C. – Today, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced his official list of Alaskan students nominated for appointment to a United States Service Academy for the Class of 2025.

“It is a tremendous honor to represent so many talented young students who are willing to serve our country in uniform,” said Congressman Young. “This year, I am delighted to once again nominate an exceptional group of young Alaskans to our nation’s prestigious service academies. Serving in our Armed Forces in an incredibly noble calling, and I am confident that these students will make Alaska proud should they be selected to begin their military careers in the Class of 2025. Making it this far is an impressive accomplishment, and the families of these young people should be very proud. I wish them all the best in the appointment process, and I look forward to witnessing their continued contributions to Alaska and our nation.”

Earning a Service Academy nomination is a tremendous honor and accomplishment, but does not guarantee an academy appointment. Final nominations will be made by the respective service academies in the coming months.







A list of Congressman Don Young’s nominees and their hometowns are below:

U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, Maryland

Alfonso Dominic Puma, Juneau**

Riley Joseph Graves, Kenai **

Warner Christensen Mentch, Fairbanks

Haley Nicole Boron, Haines**

Gavin Monroe Buchanan, Juneau*

Collin Lee Turchetto, Anchorage**

Joseph Alexander Schwartz, Soldotna

Kael Loyd Gerlach, Gakona**

Isabellah Jada Kaitlyn Hamilton, Fairbanks*

Willow U’ilani Lewis, Alaska resident, family stationed overseas

U.S. Military Academy – West Point, New York

Alexandra Sune Altenburg, Alaska resident, family stationed in Virginia **

Linda Anderson, North Pole

Leon Calvin Daugherty, Eagle River**

Lois Jiwon Hwang, Ft. Wainwright**

Bradley Vincent Mackin, Anchorage**

Luke Gabriel Millam, Fairbanks**

Kai Beecher Miner, Anchorage**

Jagan Darshan Nautiyal, Fairbanks*

Christopher Dartagnan Orta, Anchorage**

U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Kassidy Marie Allen, Palmer*

John William Brown, Chugiak

Jackson Noah Egbert, Eagle River*

Hannah Grace Foger, Eagle River

Trinity Amber Heine, Anchorage**

Abbey Cay Lincon, Eagle River

Eldon Scott Murray, Eagle River *

Rachel Chempil Ninan, Eagle River

Caitlin Caraballo Omey, Anchorage**

Evelyn Victoria Park, Anchorage**

Jeffrey Dwayne II Pizanti, Alaska resident, family stationed overseas

Jack David Pleus, Elmendorf AFB*

Rylee Elmay Price, Eagle River**

Garrett Roland Renfro, Anchorage*

John M Stevenson, Fairbanks*

Jeremy Michael Szczepankiewicz, JBER*

Conner Joseph Trouy, Wasilla**

Tucker Vann, Nikiski**

Benjamin James Walkup, Anchorage

AnnaLeah West, JBER

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, New York

Edward Joseph Gaynor, Kodiak*

Justin Christian Lafferty, Chugiak**

Earl Landon McDowell, Wasilla**

Francis Vincent Sherman III, Ketchikan**

Laura Sherrill, Ketchikan**

Daniel Douglas Stone, Eagle River**

** denotes two additional Senate nominations

*denotes one additional Senate nomination

