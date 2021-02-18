Congressman Don Young Chosen to Helm Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples as Republican Leader for the 117th Congress







Washington, D.C. – Wednesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young was named by his colleagues as Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States. The Ranking Member, commonly referred to as the Republican Leader, is the minority party analogue of Chairman. The Republican Leader serves alongside the Chairman as the presiding officer of the Subcommittee. Congressman Young previously served as a Member of the Subcommittee, and in this new leadership role, he is in a strong position to fight for Alaska, and the policy priorities of Alaska Native communities. Additionally, Congressman Young was named to the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife.

“I am very grateful to Republican Leader Bruce Westerman and my colleagues for selecting me to lead the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States,” said Congressman Don Young. “The rich history of Alaska Natives is central to our state’s culture and way of life. My late wife, children, and grandchildren are Alaska Native, so supporting and empowering our Indigenous communities is not just good policy; it is a cause I hold very close to my heart. Last Congress, our Subcommittee made significant bipartisan progress on various fronts, including combating the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, bolstering tribal sovereignty, and expanding economic opportunity and health care access in Native American communities across the country. But there is still much work ahead of us this Congress, and I look forward to working with both Republicans and Democrats on the Subcommittee to ensure that our First Peoples can grow and thrive for generations to come.”

