Congressman Don Young: “I’m in for 2022!”







Anchorage, AK – Alaska Congressman Don Young has announced his 2022 campaign for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Young, first elected in a 1973 special election, has served as Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Natural Resources Committee. In 2017, he became Dean of the House, a title reserved for the longest-serving Representative. In 2019, Congressman Young made history after becoming the longest-serving Republican to ever serve in the United States Congress. In the 117th Congress, Young serves as Republican Leader of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States, in addition to his roles as the most senior Member of both the Transportation and Natural Resources Committees.

After filing for reelection, Congressman Young released the following statement:

“There is no doubt that this has been a difficult time for our state. The pandemic has devastated our tourism economy, the new Administration has forced new resource exploration to grind to a halt, and extremists from the Lower 48 have only grown emboldened in their goal of locking up Alaska. With attacks coming at our state on all fronts, Alaska needs a proven leader to stand up and fight for the people of our great state. This is not the time to take risks on someone untested and unproven. That is why I have officially filed for reelection to serve as Congressman for All Alaska in the 118th Congress.







I always say that this has never been about Don Young. This is about Alaska and the people who call our great state home. My constituents need and deserve representation that listens to them and brings the Alaskan perspective to DC; that has always been my mission as your Congressman. Together, we have secured many wins for Alaska. Whether it is constructing the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, strengthening the fishing industry, obtaining funding for Alaska’s infrastructure, or working together to protect Alaska Native subsistence rights and culture, I have proven how to get big things done.

We are at a critical juncture. With unified Democrat control of the Executive Branch, the House, and the Senate, the progress we have secured for Alaskans is at risk. If it were up to DC bureaucrats, they would be telling us where we can live, what we can do with our lands, and how we should be managing our tourism economy. To them, I say: ‘hands off Alaska!’

Alaska needs a strong voice in Congress now more than ever. My motivation to serve is the same as it was when I first ran for Congress: I will fight for you, I will fight for our children and grandchildren, I will fight to make Alaska and our nation a better place and to secure a prosperous future. I am running hard, and I am running to win. As I embark on this campaign, I humbly ask once again for your support. I am honored to serve as your Congressman every single day, and I look forward to returning to Washington in 2023 to continue working on behalf of ALL Alaska!”

High resolution photos of Congressman Young filing for re-election can be downloaded here.

###





