COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – April 30, 2021







OVERVIEW – 138 new cases | 0 deaths | 47 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 43.8% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 50% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

43.8% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 63.7%

Juneau Region: 62%

YK-Delta Region: 59.9%

Northwest Region: 50.2%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 47.7%

Anchorage Region: 46.7%

Southwest Region: 45.3%

Other Interior Region: 44.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 37.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 36.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 29.5%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 138 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 136 were residents in: Anchorage (34), Fairbanks (24), Wasilla (21), North Pole (16), Palmer (11), Eagle River (4), Juneau (2), Kenai (2), Ketchikan (2), Soldotna (2), Sterling (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bethel Census Area, Big Lake, Chugiak, Cordova, Craig, Delta Junction, Haines, Healy, Houston, Kusilvak Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and Willow.

Two new nonresident cases were identified in:

Juneau: one with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: one in North Slope oil industry

Seven resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 65,409 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,739.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,490 resident hospitalizations and 341 resident deaths, with eight new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 47 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 10 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 57 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.2%.

TESTING – A total of 2,100,065 tests have been conducted, with 29,342 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.63%. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/testing.aspx

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 20.85 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47.71 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 32.88 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 17.34 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 17.21 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 16.36 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 14.73 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 14.31 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 7.37 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 7.19 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 5.95 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 4.54 cases per 100,000





