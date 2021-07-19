COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 19, 2021







OVERVIEW – 456 new cases | 0 deaths | 68 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 52% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 57% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

52% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 73%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 68%

YK-Delta Region: 68%

Southwest Region: 62%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 61%

Northwest Region: 56%

Anchorage Region: 54%

Other Interior Region: 53%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 44%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 456 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days:

July 16 – 167 residents, 3 nonresidents

July 17 – 187 residents, 13 nonresidents

July 18 – 82 residents, 4 nonresidents

436 total residents in: Anchorage (221), Sitka (36), Wasilla (21), Eagle River (17), Juneau (15), Soldotna (15), Cordova (14), Homer (12), Chugiak (9), Kenai (9), Kodiak (8), Seward (8), Fairbanks (7), Anchor Point (5), Dillingham Census Area (4), North Pole (4), Palmer (4), Petersburg (4), Aleutians East Borough (2), Delta Junction (2), Kotzebue (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Nikiski (2), Valdez (2), and one each in Bethel, Bethel Census Area, Dillingham, Douglas, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Mat-Su Borough, North Slope Borough, Skagway, Utqiaġvik and Wrangell.

20 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 7 with purposes under investigation, 2 in ‘other’ industry

Juneau: 5 with purposes under investigation, 1 in tourism

Cordova: 1 in ‘other’ industry

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 1 with purpose under investigation

Two resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 69,891 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,008.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,667 resident hospitalizations and 374 resident deaths, with two new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported over the last three days.







There are currently 68 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 69 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twelve of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.4%.

TESTING – A total of 2,437,301 tests have been conducted, with 17,653 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.88%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 12.7 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and three regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 51.10 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 19.40 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 18.70 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 17.30 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 12.40 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 6.70 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 6.30 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 5.50 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 4.00 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 2.60 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2.40 cases per 100,000





