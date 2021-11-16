COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 16, 2021





OVERVIEW – 362 new cases | 7 deaths | 152 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high 54% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 60% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

54% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38%

CASES – DHSS today announced seven deaths of Alaska residents and 362 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

356 were residents of: Anchorage (84), Bethel Census Area (35 in 8 communities), Greater Wasilla Area (35), Fairbanks (20), Greater Palmer Area (14), Kusilvak Census Area (14 in 2 communities), North Pole (13), Petersburg (13), Soldotna (11), Kenai Peninsula Borough- South (10), Ketchikan (9), Nome (9), Anchor Point (8), Bethel (8), Eagle River (8), Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (8 in 3 communities), Kotzebue (8), Valdez (7), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6 in 3 communities), Kenai (4), Sitka (4), Utqiaġvik (4), Chugiak (2), Copper River Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Homer (2), Juneau (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough- North (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Sterling (2), Wrangell (2), and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula combined, Craig, Denali Borough, Haines, Houston/ Big Lake Area, Kodiak, Nikiski, and NW Arctic Borough.

6 nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 2 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla : 2 with purposes under investigation

Eleven resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 141,249 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,349.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,924 resident hospitalizations and 810 resident deaths. Twenty new resident hospitalizations and seven Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The seven Alaska residents who died were:

A male resident of the Kusilvak Census Area in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 30s

A male resident of Juneau in his 20s

A female resident of Hoonah-Angoon/Yakutat combined in her 40s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 152 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 157 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.8%.

TESTING – A total of 3,445,497 tests have been conducted, with 30,980 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.85%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 381.9. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



