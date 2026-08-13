Martin Victor IV Convicted of Attempted Murder and Assault











(Anchorage, AK) – On Friday, an Anchorage jury convicted Martin Victor IV, 52, of two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Assault in the First Degree. The same jury also found that the following special circumstances existed at the time of the offenses: that Victor was Guilty but Mentally Ill, and that he resided in the same household as the victims.

The conduct stems from an incident on April 17, 2015 in Anchorage where Victor stabbed both of his parents in their kitchen. Victor had been living at his family home, while on bail for an unrelated charge. On the morning of April 17, after a disagreement about an upcoming court hearing, Victor repeatedly stabbed both of his parents with multiple kitchen knives. They each suffered life threatening injuries and required surgery.

After finding him guilty, the jury was then asked to deliberate on whether or not, when he committed the offenses, Victor was suffering from a mental disease or defect, deeming him “Guilty but Mentally Ill” pursuant to statute. Evidence supporting this finding included additional testimony from his parents, evidence of a mental illness diagnosis, his mental health history and a recording from his police contact on April 17, 2015 immediately following the crimes. The finding of Guilty but Mentally Ill, does not absolve Victor of criminal liability, but rather ensures that he will receive mental health treatment while incarcerated, and he will be ineligible for parole until he is treatment complete, and no longer a danger to himself or others.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna presided over the trial and will sentence Victor on Dec. 10, 2026. Victor faces a sentence of 7-20 years on the assault convictions and 5-99 years on the attempted murder convictions.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Saphfire Brown and Assistant District Attorney Rachel K. Gernat of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of paralegal Aryel Dilley.

Contact Assistant District Attorney Saphfire Brown at saphfire.brown@alaska.gov or Assistant District Attorney Rachel Gernat at rachel.gernat@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6300.

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