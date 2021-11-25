COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 24, 2021





OVERVIEW – 487 new cases | 6 deaths | 99 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Other Interior Region: 56%

Northwest Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 487 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

476 were residents of: Anchorage (132), Greater Wasilla Area (55), Fairbanks (35), Greater Palmer Area (28), Eagle River (24), North Pole (22), Bethel Census Area (21), Juneau (19), Ketchikan (19), Soldotna (11), Bethel (9), Delta Junction (9), Kenai (9), Nome (9), Willow (7), Houston/Big Lake Area (6), Kusilvak Census Area (6), Seward (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (5), Valdez (5), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), Kotzebue (3), Wrangell (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Anchor Point (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Homer (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Salcha (2), and one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Chevak, Chugiak, Copper River Census Area, Cordova, Kodiak, Nikiski, North Slope Borough, Petersburg, Sitka, Sterling, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.



11 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 2 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 with purpose oil

North Slope: 1 with purpose under investigation

2 with location and purpose under investigation

One resident case was subtracted and one nonresident case was added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 144,073 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,388.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,033 resident hospitalizations and 840 resident deaths. Thirteen new resident hospitalizations and six Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 40s

A female resident of Kenai in her 40s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 99 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 104 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eleven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.4%.

TESTING – A total of 3,502,446 tests have been conducted, with 31,640 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.45%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 316.6. For boroughs and census areas: 23 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), three areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



