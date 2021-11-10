COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 9, 2021





OVERVIEW – 388 new cases | 28 deaths | 142 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 54% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 59% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

54% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 73%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 66%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 58%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 45%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38%

CASES – DHSS today announced 28 deaths of Alaska residents and 388 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

386 were residents of: Anchorage (108), Greater Wasilla Area (81), Fairbanks (31), Greater Palmer Area (25), Nome (23), Bethel Census Area (22 in 9 communities), Eagle River (12), North Pole (9), Houston/Big Lake Area (7), Juneau (7), Kotzebue (7), Chugiak (6), Valdez (5), Homer (4), Kusilvak Census Area (4 in 3 communities), Soldotna (4), Ketchikan (3), Wrangell (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Bethel (2), Kenai (2), Mat-Su Borough (2), Nome Census Area (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2 in 2 communities), and one each in Chevak, Denali Borough, Girdwood, Kenai Peninsula Borough-North, Kenai Peninsula Borough-South, Nikiski, North Slope Borough, Sitka, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, and Willow.

2 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Twelve resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 138,535 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,313.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,878 resident hospitalizations and 792 deaths. Twenty-three new resident hospitalizations and 28 Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Kotzebue in her 60s

A male resident of Fairbanks age 80+

A male resident of Fairbanks age 80+

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 70s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 70s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 50s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 50s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A female resident of Wasilla age 80+

A female resident of Wasilla age 80+

A female resident of Wasilla age 80+

A female resident of Wasilla in her 70s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 60s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 60s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 60s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 50s

A male resident of Palmer age 80+

A male resident of Palmer age 80+

A male resident of Palmer age 80+

A female resident of Palmer in her 70s

A male resident of Palmer in his 70s

A female resident of Palmer in her 60s

A male resident of Soldotna in his 60s

A male resident of Homer age 80+

A female resident of Dillingham Census Area in her 50s

A female resident of Kodiak age 80+

A male resident of Juneau in his 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





NOTE: Today’s data summary includes a large batch of COVID-related deaths. These deaths occurred from August through October, with the most fatalities in October. DHSS diligently examines death certificate reviews to identify COVID-related deaths. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx

There are currently 142 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 147 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.1%.

TESTING – A total of 3,398,081 tests have been conducted, with 36,167 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.69%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 532.9. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



