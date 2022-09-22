COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – September 21, 2022





Reporting data for September 14-20, 2022

OVERVIEW – 1,111 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 37 hospitalizations | 28.3% of Alaskans boosted

UPDATE – This newsletter will be discontinued on Sept. 28.

Because similar information is shared through the COVID & Flu Update that is produced weekly, the Alaska Department of Health (DOH) is discontinuing the COVID-19 Data Summary that was emailed to subscribers and posted Wednesdays on social media. The final summary will be delivered on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

DOH will continue to produce the weekly COVID & Flu Update on Fridays: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/covidandflu.aspx. Subscribers of the COVID-19 Data Summary are encouraged to subscribe to the COVID & Flu Update for the latest data and information on COVID-19 in Alaska. Subscribe here: public.govdelivery.com/accounts/AKDHSS/subscriber/qualify.

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 1,111 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

646 were residents of:

1 – Aleutians East Borough



2 – Anchor Point



191 – Anchorage



10 – Bethel



18 – Bethel Census Area (10 communities)



3 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (2 communities)



2 – Chugiak



8 – Copper River Census Area (3 communities)



1 – Cordova



2 – Delta Junction



1 – Dillingham



3 – Dillingham Census Area (3 communities)



1 – Dutch Harbor



18 – Eagle River



58 – Fairbanks



1 – Fritz Creek



1 – Girdwood



22 – Greater Palmer area



26 – Greater Wasilla area



4 – Haines



4 – Homer



15 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (3 communities)



4 – Hooper Bay



7 – Houston/Big Lake area



45 – Juneau



12 – Kenai



3 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2 communities)



3 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South



2 – Ketchikan



16 – Kodiak



2 – Kodiak Island Borough



2 – Kotzebue



9 – Kusilvak Census Area (6 communities)



5 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



3 – Metlakatla



1 – Nikiski



7 – Nome



29 – Nome Census Area (6 communities)



9 – North Pole



14 – North Slope Borough (6 communities)



4 – Northwest Arctic Borough (2 communities)



2 – Petersburg



1 – Prince of Wales-Hyder



9 – Seward



14 – Sitka



17 – Soldotna



1 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area



6 – Sterling



2 – Sutton-Alpine



1 – Tok



14 – Utqiaġvik



1 – Valdez



3 – Willow



3 – Wrangell



3 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2 communities)



465 nonresident cases were identified in:

21 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



3 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation



6 – Denali Borough: 2 purpose tourism, 4 purpose under investigation



15 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



1 – Girdwood: purpose under investigation



2 – Greater Wasilla area: purpose under investigation

1 – Homer: purpose under investigation



2 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: purpose under investigation

3 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

1 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough: purpose under investigation



3 – North Slope Borough: purpose under investigation

7 – Seward: purpose under investigation



7 – Sitka: purpose under investigation

15 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation



1 – Unalaska: purpose under investigation

1 – Valdez: purpose under investigation

355 – At sea: purpose tourism



21 – Location and purpose under investigation



1 resident case was subtracted and 2 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 282,372 and the total number of nonresident cases to 22,872.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA). COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.

Note – Due to a technical issue, vaccination data only reflects reports received as of Sept. 14.

68.1% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 28.3% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are ages 5 years and older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 44%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.9%



Y-K Delta Region: 33.2%



Anchorage Municipality: 31.7%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.5%



Southwest Region: 30.2%



Northwest Region: 29.6%



Other Interior Region: 27.8%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.5%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.4%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.7%



HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,329 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. None of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.9%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 88.63. For boroughs and census areas: 1 area is at >400 cases, 3 areas are at 200-399 cases, 8 areas are at 100-199 cases, 10 areas are at 50-99 cases and 6 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



