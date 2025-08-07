Currants, once banned, are having a revival









Currants were banned in the United States for 55 years, but are now an emerging berry crop around the country, including Alaska.

Join Lily Hislop, the currant and elderberry breeder for the Savanna Institute, in a free webinar as she explains why currants were banned, how that ban was lifted and the berries’ future. The Zoom webinar is hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Agricultural and Experiment Station.

The webinar is from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/AKBlackCurrant.

For more information, contact Katie DiCristina at kmdicristina@alaska.edu.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.



