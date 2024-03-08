Dallas Seavey wins GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award





Veteran musher Dallas Seavey (bib #7), of Talkeetna, Alaska, is the first musher to reach the Cripple checkpoint, which is halfway point of the Northern Route in Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race®. Seavey arrived at 8:09 p.m. with 15 dogs in harness.

By arriving first in Cripple, Seavey wins the Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award and has a choice of either $3,000 in gold nuggets or a smartphone of his choosing with a year of free GCI mobile service. The halfway award honors the late “Mother of the Iditarod,” Dorothy G. Page. The trophy, which is made of Alaska birch and marble and features a photo of Page, remains year-round at Iditarod headquarters.

“As the official technology partner of the Iditarod, we are proud to power one of the most historic sporting events in Alaska,”said GCI Contributions and Events Senior Manager Tiffany Vassar. “This race travels through some of the most remote terrain in our state, which we understand very well as GCI works to close the digital divide in rural Alaska. Through our partnership with the Iditarod, we understand how much fans and our neighbors around Alaska really rely on GCI’s statewide network. Congratulations, Dallas!”

This award will be re-presented to Seavey at the finishers banquet in Nome.

