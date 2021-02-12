Denali Park Road Opens to Mountain Vista Rest Area







DENALI PARK, Alaska – Starting this Monday, February 15, the Denali Park Road will be open as far as the Mountain Vista Rest Area (mile 12) for travel by private vehicles and commercial vehicles with permits. This opening occurs routinely each season, as weather allows. Visitors should expect to encounter snow and ice on shaded sections of the park road.

Mid-winter offers enjoyable conditions for visiting the park, as there is good snow coverage for winter recreational activities, coupled with longer days. The Mountain Vista Rest Area is an ideal location for viewing Denali, as well as heading out further into the park via snowshoes, skis, or dog sleds. The area has vault toilets and picnic shelters, but other amenities – including additional picnic tables – may be under snow. Park facilities further west, including the Savage River Campground, remain closed until later in the spring.

Travel beyond park headquarters (mile 3) will be weather dependent, as plowing the road further west will be a lower priority during and after a snowstorm. Visitors are encouraged to call the park information line at (907) 683-9532 for updated road and weather information. The National Park Service expects to open the road to the Savage River (mile 15) in early to mid-April.

The Indoor Picnic Area, adjacent to the Murie Science and Learning Center near the park entrance, is open daily from 9:30 am to 5 pm for restrooms and potable water. The Bear Loop of the Riley Creek Campground is open for free camping on a first-come basis. Visitors may also acquire free backcountry camping permits, to camp in locations other than Riley Creek Campground.







At Denali National Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including the Indoor Picnic Area. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the park.

Park information is available on the web at www.nps.gov/dena or by calling (907) 683-9532. Stay connected with “DenaliNPS” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Flickr.

