Department of Public Safety Launches New Anonymous Crime Tips Tool







New smartphone app and texting tool will allow Alaskans from across the state to anonymously report tips on crime and illegal activity in their area.

(Anchorage, AK) – The Department of Public Safety is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone or computer.

The AKtips app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of Alaskans of all ages. The AKtips app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or on our website at dps.alaska.gov/tips.

Those without a smartphone can share information with Troopers by sending an anonymous text tip to law enforcement by texting keyword AKTIP and their message/tip to 847411. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department's website at dps.alaska.gov/tips.







“The Alaska Department of Public Safety is committed to protecting Alaskans across our state and making our state a safe place to live and raise a family,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “We believe our new AKtips app and website will help greatly enhance our ability to deliver on our mission by engaging Alaskans to help report crime tips and information securely to law enforcement.”

While not a replacement for calling and reporting emergencies to 911 or reporting non-emergency situations to your local Trooper post, the new AKtips app and texting short code enables the public to share an anonymous tip with law enforcement and lets Troopers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

Similar to the Crime Stoppers program available in certain parts of the state, the AKtips app and anonymous text a tip system is completely anonymous. The technology removes all identifying information before law enforcement sees the tips.

The deployment and development of the AKtips app was funded through a Department of Homeland Security grant. The app was developed by Tip 411.

