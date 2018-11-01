Dillingham Man Gives Troopers a Car/Foot Chase Prior to Arrest

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
An attempted traffic stop by Dillingham-based Alaska State Troopers turned into a car and foot chase in the small, southwestern community of Dillingham on Halloween night.
Troopers attempted to pull over a yellow 2004 Chevy pick up for “littering and weaving” in the roadway lane at 8:47 pm on October 31st but the driver failed to comply, troopers say.
Instead of stopping, the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Charlie Olsen, sped off recklessly at excessive speeds as the trooper gave chase.
The chase was short-lived and Olsen soon came to a stop, but exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A short chase ensued but soon ended with Olsen in custody.
The trooper’s field investigation determined that “Olsen was highly intoxicated,” troopers reported.
As a result, Olsen was charged with DUI, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer and Driving while License Revoked.
Olsen was transported and jailed at the Dillingham jail to await arraignment.