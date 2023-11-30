Donovan Dennis Charged in Eagle River Shooting Investigation

An officer spotted the suspect’s Chevy pickup being driven inbound on the Glenn Highway near the Hiland overpass. The officer followed from a distance until backup units arrived. Once additional resources were in place, the swing and mid-shift patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on the truck which had taken the Boniface Exit. The suspect driver did not yield; he accelerated and very quickly lost control of the vehicle on the icy road. The pickup became immobile in a snowbank on top of a median on Mountain View Drive just to the west of Boniface Parkway. Officers surrounded the pickup with their patrol cars. Police gave the suspect driver commands; the driver was compliant and was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.

At the conclusion of the interview, 32-year-old Donovan W. Dennis was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon 1 – Firing from a Vehicle, Misconduct Involving a Weapon 3 – Felon in Possession, two counts of Assault 3, Criminal Mischief 3, Fail to Stop, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

The LP had a passenger in his vehicle with him at the time of the shooting. Neither of them was injured.

Anchorage Police Department



