Donovan Dennis Charged in Eagle River Shooting Investigation

At 10:24 PM on November 27, 2023, Anchorage Police Dispatch received a call from Walmart Loss Prevention (LP) in Eagle River regarding a shoplifting suspect who was in their parking lot. While still on the phone with Dispatch, the LP stated he had left the area in his personal vehicle and was being followed by the theft suspect through Eagle River. A few minutes later the LP reported he was being shot at by the suspect driver. APD Dispatch also heard the shots over the phone. Shortly thereafter the suspect quit following the LP.
An officer spotted the suspect’s Chevy pickup being driven inbound on the Glenn Highway near the Hiland overpass. The officer followed from a distance until backup units arrived. Once additional resources were in place, the swing and mid-shift patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on the truck which had taken the Boniface Exit. The suspect driver did not yield; he accelerated and very quickly lost control of the vehicle on the icy road. The pickup became immobile in a snowbank on top of a median on Mountain View Drive just to the west of Boniface Parkway. Officers surrounded the pickup with their patrol cars. Police gave the suspect driver commands; the driver was compliant and was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.
At the conclusion of the interview, 32-year-old Donovan W. Dennis was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon 1 – Firing from a Vehicle, Misconduct Involving a Weapon 3 – Felon in Possession, two counts of Assault 3, Criminal Mischief 3, Fail to Stop, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.
The LP had a passenger in his vehicle with him at the time of the shooting. Neither of them was injured.