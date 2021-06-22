Driver Arrested on Multiple Charges including Drugs/Weapons following Serious 3rd Avenue Crash







On Sunday morning at 4:59 am, a driver, later identified as 29-year-old Cory F. Naea, was driving westbound on 3rd Avenue, when he lost control ofhis vehicle and rammed into a parked white 2013 Kia. The Kia was impacted with such force that it was propelled forward into a red 2017 Ford parked in front of it. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and the Kia caught fire.

When officers arrived, an Airport officer was already on-scene extinguishing the fire with an extinguisher as Naea stood nearby. The Anchorage Fire Department arrived soon after.

When contacted by APD, Naea showed signs of intoxication and so Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were performed, which Naea failed and so he was placed under arrest for DUI.

A witness to the incident approached one of the officers who had responded to the scene. They informed the officer that they had observed Naea stashing objects in the bushes before the officers arrived. A check of the bushes would turn up drugs and a handgun.

Naea, in addition to the DUI charge, was also charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, Tampering with Evidence, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV.

Police report that a woman was also in the vehicle with Naea. After the accident, she fled the vehicle on foot but was soon apprehended. She was released without charges.

Naea was transported to the Anchorage Jail for further processing and remanded there.





