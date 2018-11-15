Drug Dealer Pushing Fentanyl Sentenced to 10 Years

Alaska Native News Nov 15, 2018.

Anchorage man, Sergio Jauna Devoe, age 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and eight years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess for trafficking drugs on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to the charges, DoJ revealed.

The case was initiated after an encounter between Devoe and APD’s Community Action Policing (CAP) team and Vice units in May of 2017. It was then that undercover officers contacted Devoe via phone and arranged to buy two ounces of heroin at $1,850 apiece.

The buy was set up to take place in the Northway Mall parking lot in front of Carrs. When Devoe arrived at the location with a passenger, his vehicle was boxed in by officers and contact was made with the suspect.

When Devoe exited the vehicle, officers saw Devoe drop a rolled up bill. That rolled up $5 bill would be found to contain .75 grams of cocaine. It was at that time that the arresting officers observed a firearm in plain view in the vehicle.







Devoe was taken into custody. During his arrest, Devoe told officers that he had no knowledge of the firearm, a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield pistol later found to be stolen.

Devoe told officers that the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and he had just picked up his passenger. He also assured the officers that “he was not involved with drugs anymore.”

After the vehicle was seized and searched, APD would find a lock box containing 51.5 grams of meth and 25.278 grams of the deadly drug fetanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin. Devoe was marketing the lethal drug sometimes known as “grey death” as heroin. Also seized were two cell phones, two digital scales and a small quantity of marijuana.

Online records show that Devoe is currently in the custody of the Anchorage Correctional Center.