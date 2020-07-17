DV Suspect Gathers 11 Counts after Government Hill Incident Monday

Alaska Native News on Jul 17, 2020.

Anchorage patrol officers responded to the Tesoro Gas Station on Government Hill at 8:20 pm on Monday in response to a Domestic Violence assault that had just taken place and arrived as the suspect was just leaving in a vehicle.

The victim began honking her horn and pointing at the silver 1998 Honda Civic to alert officers who saw that the driver matched the description of the suspect and so followed the driver, who was later identified as 23-year-old Ismael A. A. Arias, and attempted a traffic stop on East Bluff Drive. Instead of pulling over, Arias took off going the wrong way on the street and sped away. Officers disengaged.

As those officers neared East Loop and Hollywood Drive, they were flagged down by citizens who told the officers that the Civic had just crashed into the Tesoro building and the driver had fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 unit performed a track but Arias was not located. At 9:44 pm, the track was called off and the perimeter was taken down a short time later.

At 10:08 pm, two of the responding officers spotted Arias, wet, grass-stained and shoeless, emerge from behind a building in the Post/Whitney Road area. He was detained. When asked he gave a false identity, but was positively identified. and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Facility.







The investigation into the incident discovered that Arias, a woman he had formerly dated, and three children were in a vehicle on the 1000-block of Hollywood Drive when they got into an argument where Arias assaulted the victim. Arias kept the victim from calling 911 on her cell before she was able to break free and get out of the vehicle. The victim ran to another vehicle for help as Arias also exited the vehicle. The victim ran back to her vehicle, got in, and drove to the Tesoro station. Arias got into another vehicle and followed her.

At the station, Arias picked up a rock and threw a rock at the victim’s vehicle, damaging it.

The investigation at the scene where Arias crashed into the building would find that the vehicle sustained damage which included damage to the front right wheel and the building had been broken through.

Arias was jailed on charges that included Assault II, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief III, Criminal Mischief IV, Eluding, Reckless Driving, False Information, Interfering with the Reporting of a DV Crime, Resisting, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Violate Conditions of Release.