Elim man Arrested on Sexual Assault Monday for February 1st Incident at Fairbanks Hotel Party







Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers report that on Monday they arrested a 24-year-old Elim resident on Sexual Assault charges that were incurred on February 1st.

According to troopers, they received a report on February 1st of a sexual assault that occurred at a hotel in Fairbanks and opened an investigation that identified two college-aged victims who reported that they had been at a party with other college students at the hotel and had been sexually assaulted by Tony Takak, age 24 of Elim.

On Monday Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks took Takak into custody on one count of Sexual Assault Iand two counts of sexual Assault II.

Takak was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.






