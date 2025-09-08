Eric Peterson Sentenced to 30 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor





(Palmer, AK) – Thursday, Palmer Superior Court Judge Tom Jamgochian sentenced 41-year-old Eric Peterson to serve 30 years after being convicted of two consolidated counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Peterson will have additional suspended time and a 15-year probationary term following incarceration. Peterson will have to register as a sex offender for life. Peterson originally pleaded guilty in April 2025 and also admitted to a vulnerable victim aggravator.

Peterson was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement consolidating his charges. Peterson’s convictions stemmed from multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a young girl from 2017-2019. Judge Jamgochian remarked the sexual abuse inflicted lasting harm on the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #