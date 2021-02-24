Fairbanks Area Law Enforcement Teams-up to Arrest Robbery Suspect







North Pole – On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT) arrested a resident of North Pole, Alaska who was wanted on multiple outstanding state of Alaska warrants. Brandon Laszloffy, 24, was being sought on warrants for charges including Robbery in the First Degree, Misconduct Involving Weapons in the First Degree, Misconduct involving Weapons in the Third Degree and Attempted Assault in the First Degree, under Case number 4FA-2003710CR.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of December 9, 2020, near the Steese Highway, Johannsen Expressway, and Trainer Gate Road in Fairbanks. Multiple people were wounded in the incident. Laszloffy was arrested without incident on Sharon Road in North Pole on Tuesday afternoon. Deputy U.S. Marshals in Fairbanks worked closely with the lead detectives of the Fairbanks Police Department to locate and arrest Laszloffy. Any questions regarding the robbery and assault investigation should be directed to the Fairbanks Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is a team comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals, the Alaska State Troopers, the Anchorage Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations. The objective of the Task Force is to seek out and arrest violent offenders with outstanding warrants. The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force made up of Troopers, Officers, and Special Agents of the Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, North Slope Borough Police Department, DEA, and FBI.





