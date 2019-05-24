Fairbanks Driver Arrested after Driving to Bar Drunk then Assaulting Victim

Alaska Native News May 24, 2019.

At 2:10 am on Friday morning Alaska State Troopers responded to the Marlin Bar in Fairbanks in response to a REDDI report. Upon arrival at the location they were flagged down by a man outside of the bar.

The man advised troopers that he had just been accosted by the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Tyson Hillyer. When troopers arrived, Hillyer fled on foot from the scene.

After a short foot chase, troopers took Hillyer into custody. The investigation at the scene revealed that Hillyer had driven to the bar under the influence, then got into an altercation with the victim, causing injuries. Troopers also found that Hillyer was in violation off his conditions of release in a prior case.

Hillyer was charged with Assault IV, Disorderly Conduct, DUI, and VCoR.

He was held without bail pending arraignment.





