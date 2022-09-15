Fairbanks Man Jailed on Assault Charges after Two Responses to Nordale Road Residence





Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance in the Nordale Roas area at approximately 6 am on Wednesday and opened an investigation.

The investigation found that 42-year-old Jon Cummings had assaulted a household member then fled the scene prior to AST’s arrival.

Then approximately five hours later, at 11:07 am troopers would again receive a call from the residence reporting that Cummings had returned, and again causing a disturbance. The caller reported that Cummings was now armed with a firearm.

Troopers responded and escorted the female victim to a safe location. Cummings was once again gone from the residence but thought to still be in the area.

Fairbanks AST Patrol, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, and the Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team also responded to the area and the suspect was eventually located and taken into custody. He was charged with Assault 2, Assault 3, Assault 4, and Criminal Mischief 5.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges.



