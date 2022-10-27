Fatal Oscarville Fire that took the Life of One Child and Injured another Believed to be Electrical





Alaska State Troopers reported on Wednesday that after reviewing the Monday night Oscarville fire that took the life of one and severely injured another was likely caused by an electrical issue and was not criminal in nature.

On Monday, troopers were notified of the residential fire in Oscarville at 11:04 pm. They were also informed that the two children that were in the dwelling were being transported by boat to Bethel seven miles upriver. Oscarville does not have airplane access.

One of the children would succumb to their injuries, troopers were told. Upon arrival in Bethel, the second juvenile was medevaced to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.

ASDT conducted the investigation into the fire and once completed sent their findings to the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office for review.



