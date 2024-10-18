FBI Seeking Information Regarding Serial Bank Robber





The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding the identity and whereabouts of an individual with alleged involvement in three separate bank robberies that took place in Anchorage. With each robbery, the individual presented a note demanding money to a bank employee, and stated he had a weapon. The robberies occurred on September 23, 2024; October 7, 2024; and October 16, 2024.

The individual is believed to have robbed the following banks:

On September 23, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the subject allegedly robbed the Credit Union 1, Midtown Branch, located at 3525 Eureka Street in Anchorage. After the robbery, the subject fled the area on a dark-colored bicycle.

On October 7, 2024, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the subject allegedly robbed the Global Credit Union located at 8475 Hartzell Road in Anchorage. After the robbery, the subject entered a stolen vehicle and drove away.

On October 16, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the subject allegedly robbed the Global Credit Union located at 2300 Abbott Road in Anchorage. After the robbery, he departed the area on foot and headed north towards Abbott Road.

The individual is described as a male, approximately 5’5” tall, with black hair, brown eyes, weighing approximately 155 lbs.

Anyone with information concerning the identity and whereabouts of this individual should contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.



