Federal Jury Convicts Anchorage Man on Drug Related Charges





ANCHORAGE – A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man Friday for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Michael Griffin, 33, was stopped by Alaska State Troopers on March 29, 2017, for speeding near Healy, Alaska. During the routine stop the Trooper noticed a large amount of cash in the vehicle. When asked about the cash Griffin explained that people donated money to him and in return those donors received a gift of marijuana. The officer also inquired about any firearms in the vehicle. After initially denying having any firearms, Griffin conceded there were some in the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement found five pounds of methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin and marijuana, over $40,000 in cash and 17 firearms in Griffin’s vehicle. Subsequently, in the spring of 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) learned that Griffin was selling methamphetamine in Anchorage. On April 30 law enforcement conducted a control buy of 50 grams of actual methamphetamine from the defendant.

After the close of the government’s case and prior to the verdict, Griffin cut off his ankle monitor and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Alaska State Troopers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephan A. Collins prosecuted the case.

If the public has any information about Griffin’s current location, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 907-271-5154.

