Felon Arrested on Weapons Charges Following Cabela’s Shoplifting Arrest







Following his arrest for a second shoplifting offense at Cabela’s on Saturday evening, an Anchorage felon faces several weapons charges.

APD officers responded to the Cabela’s store at 155 West 104th Avenue at 6:33 pm on Saturday after Loss Protection officers at the store alerted them to a shoplifter who was still in the establishment.

When police arrived at the store, they made contact with 36-year-old Joshua A. Rickerson. When contacted, Rickerson had his hands in his pockets. When asked to take his hands out, Rickerson was hesitant to comply and when he did, only removed one hand. Officers initiated the handcuffing process and during the process the shoplifted items fell from his pocket. During the pat-down process, a loaded pistol tucked in an interior pocket was also found.

The investigation at the scene would find that Rickerson was a convicted felon in another state and barred from possessing a firearm. When the vehicle that Rickerson drove to the store was located, officers would observe two more firearms in plain view. A search warrant was requested and issued and the vehicle was towed from the parking lot for a more extensive search.







Loss Prevention officers at the store, told APD that Rickerson had been caught shoplifting at the store on November 27th and provided evidence of that prior incident.

As a result of the incident, Rickerson was charged with “Conceal Merchandise, Misconduct Involving a Weapon V – Fail to Inform, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession for the February 27th theft. He was additionally charged with Theft for his crime in November,” according to APD.





