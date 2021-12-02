Female Homicide victim on Cheechako Street Identified





Anchorage police report no arrests as yet but have released the name of the last Friday’s female homicide victim on Tuesday.

Police responded to an address on Cheechako Street address at 5:10 am after receiving a shots-fired call out. when the officers arrived at the scene they found a female, 28-year-old Alexandra Briseno, who had suffered a fatal gunshot. She was declared deceased at the scene. Also found at the scene was a male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The department is asking the public for information in the case including any surveillance footage.

Cheechako Street was closed down between 31st and 32nd Streets as the preliminary investigation at the scene was carried out.

Briseno’s next of kin have been notified of her passing.