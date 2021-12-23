Fire Marshals Investigate Tuesday’s Fatal Fire in Delta Junction





Alaska State Troopers reported on Wednesday that the Rural Deltana Fire Department, on Tuesday morning, was notified of a fire on Rapseed Way in Delta Junction where it was feared a victim had become entrapped in the blaze.

The volunteer firefighters responded to the scene at 6 am to find a three-story structure fully engulfed.

It was reported to the fire crew that an adult female was perhaps trapped in the structure. Firefighters were unable to locate the woman and believe that in fact, she had become caught in the fire and was unable to exit the home. No remains have been located as of Wednesday, but, a fatality is suspected.

The three other adults that were in the building at the time of the fire managed to escape with only minor injuries.

The structure was a total loss.

A Deputy Fire Marshal from Fairbanks responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.



