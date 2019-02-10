Nominations now being accepted for First Lady Dunleavy’s Volunteer of the Year Awards

(Juneau) – Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy opened nominations today for the 2019 First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Awards. The awards are an annual tradition started by First Lady Bella Hammond to recognize and pay tribute to a special group of volunteers that have made an extraordinary contribution to our communities and state.
“It will be a special honor for me to present these awards to Alaskans who are selfless, caring and have made a perceptible and meaningful difference in the lives of other Alaskans,” said First Lady Rose Dunleavy. “Each one of the recipients has an inspirational story to tell and I look forward to sharing those stories with all Alaskans when the winners are announced this spring.”
Nominations for outstanding volunteers are being accepted beginning today, February 8 through close of business on Friday, March 8, 2019. Nominations can be submitted online at volunteerawards.alaska.gov or by using hard copies which are available to pick up in person at the Governor’s offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks and Palmer.
The First Lady’s Volunteer Awards ceremony and luncheon will be held at the Governor’s residence in Juneau this spring.
For more information, visit the FLVA webpage.