Five New Cases of COVID-19 Detected in Three Alaska Communities

on Mar 30, 2020.

 

March 30, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced five new cases of COVID-19 in three Alaska communities – Anchorage (2), Fairbanks (2) and Palmer (1). This brings the case count total for Alaska to 119.

All of the new cases are in adults aged 30-59. Four are female and one is male. There are no new hospitalizations or deaths today.

So far the communities in Alaska that have had laboratory-confirmed cases include Anchorage (including JBER), Eagle River/Chugiak, Girdwood, Homer, Seward, Soldotna, Sterling, Fairbanks, North Pole, Palmer, Ketchikan and Juneau.

Stay informed

Alaska’s Response

  • Find more information about how to keep yourself and your family healthy at the DHSS webpage, coronavirus.alaska.gov
  • Visit the governor’s webpage on COVID-19 at gov.alaska.gov/covid19news
  • Visit ready.alaska.gov/covid19 on the Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management webpage for Unified Command information, community press releases and other documents.

United States Response

Global Response

 

This press release covers new cases between March 29 at 3 p.m. and March 30 at 3 p.m. when daily case counts are updated at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

