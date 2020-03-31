Five New Cases of COVID-19 Detected in Three Alaska Communities

March 30, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced five new cases of COVID-19 in three Alaska communities – Anchorage (2), Fairbanks (2) and Palmer (1). This brings the case count total for Alaska to 119.
All of the new cases are in adults aged 30-59. Four are female and one is male. There are no new hospitalizations or deaths today.
So far the communities in Alaska that have had laboratory-confirmed cases include Anchorage (including JBER), Eagle River/Chugiak, Girdwood, Homer, Seward, Soldotna, Sterling, Fairbanks, North Pole, Palmer, Ketchikan and Juneau.
This press release covers new cases between March 29 at 3 p.m. and March 30 at 3 p.m. when daily case counts are updated at coronavirus.alaska.gov.
