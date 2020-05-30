Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in four Alaska communities; one nonresident case in Kenai Peninsula Borough

May 29, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced five new cases of COVID-19 in four communities: Anchorage (2), Juneau (1), Homer (1) and Soldotna (1). This brings the total Alaska case count to 430.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 28 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
The City and Borough of Juneau announced yesterday the Juneau case; their most recent case prior to this one was May 22.
Of the new Alaska cases, four are male and one is female. One is under the age of 10; one is aged 10-19; two are aged 20-29; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 47 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 367, with one new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 49,439 tests have been conducted.
One new nonresident case was identified in a visitor in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. The person was detected as a positive case after they had completed their 14-day self-quarantine. The case is listed separately from the total Alaska case count since the person is not a resident of Alaska. The nonresident cases now total 18, three of whom are visitors.
Stay informed
Questions about COVID-19?