Former Bethel Principal Sentenced to 15 Years for Trying to Sexually Entice a Minor







ANCHORAGE – A Bethel, Alaska, man was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Timothy M. Burgess to 15 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for trying to sexually entice a minor.

According to court documents Christopher Allen Carmichael, 57, a former principal working in the Lower Kuskokwim School District in Bethel, pled guilty in November 2020 to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Carmichael became the subject of a federal investigation in November 2019 when the Bethel Police Department contacted the FBI concerning Carmichael’s online activities. During the investigation, Carmichael began engaging in graphic sexual communications with an undercover FBI agent posing as a fictional 13-year-old girl. In a series of text messages in December 2019, Carmichael graphically described several sexually explicit acts he would do to her. Carmichael continued to remind the fictional 13-year-old girl to delete their messages and that it was important they keep referring to her like she was 18 so that he wouldn’t get into trouble.

“With today’s sentencing we have removed this predator from the community and sent a resounding message that we are committed to aggressively prosecuting anyone who seeks to exploit children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson, District of Alaska.

“No child should ever have to go through this. Parents and communities entrusted Carmichael with a great responsibility, but he abused that position of trust in the most disgraceful way imaginable,” said Robert Britt, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Carmichael will now be held accountable for his horribly disturbing conduct.”

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Bethel Police Department, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Anchorage Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Doty prosecuted the case.

This case is part of the Rural Alaska Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAAVEN) initiative to increase engagement, coordination and action on public safety in Alaska Native communities. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, it encourages extensive collaboration among law enforcement at all levels, rural communities, Alaska Native groups, victim service organizations and care providers.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

