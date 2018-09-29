Former Governor Sarah Palin’s Son Arrested on DV Assault, other Charges

Alaska Native News Sep 29, 2018.

The 29-year-old son of former governor, Sarah Palin was arrested and held without bail late Friday night after a disturbance call, troopers reveal.

Troopers responded to Track Palin’s residence on West Angela Drive in Wasilla at 10:37 pm Friday night and opened an investigation into the disturbance call involving Palin and an acquaintance of his.

The investigation by AST would find that Palin assaulted the unidentified female then as she was attempting to call authorities to report the incidence, Palin took her phone away preventing her from calling.

After the preliminary investigation, troopers determined that the crime of Assault IV (DV) and Interfering with a Report of DV had taken place and proceeded to arrest Palin. Troopers report that Palin physically resisted being placed under arrest and so was further charged with that crime and Disorderly Conduct.







Palin was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail on the charges.