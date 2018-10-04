Track Palin Disqualified from Veteran’s Court, to Serve One Year for June Case

Alaska Native News Oct 4, 2018.

Former Governor Palin’s oldest son will spend the next year in custody after being disqualified from Veteran’s Court over his current Domestic Violence case that occurred late Friday night in Wasilla.

Troopers responded to Track Palin’s residence on West Angela Drive at 10:37 pm on Friday night and opened an investigation into the incident.

They found that Palin assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Lowe by pulling her by her hair and punching her several times in the back of her head after she refused to spend the night with him and attempted to leave with their son. He also prevented Lowe from calling in the assault by taking her phone away from her.

Following the preliminary investigation at the residence, the three responding troopers attempted to arrest Palin at which time he physically resisted them.







Palin will be remanded on October 31st to a flat-time one-year sentence. That time is for a June guilty plea in the Anchorage Veteran’s Court. Court proceedings in this most recent case will begin on November 26th in Palmer Court.