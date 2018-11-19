Former Ohio Judge/Lawmaker Accused of Stabbing his Estranged Wife to Death in Her Driveway Saturday

Alaska Native News Nov 19, 2018.

A former Ohio judge was jailed after the body of his estranged wife was discovered in the driveway dead from stab wounds. Lance Mason was taken to a hospital before being jailed after he crashed his vehicle into a patrol car as he was fleeing the scene. It was reported that the stabbing in the driveway of Fraser’s home was done in the presence of Fraser’s two children. The investigation into the Saturday stabbing death of Aisha Fraser is ongoing and Mason has been charged with suspicion of murder in her death.

Fraser, who had been brutally assaulted by Mason in 2014, had recently been awarded $150,000 in that assault but her divorce from the disgraced judge was still pending. She had filed for divorce two days after that assault.

In 2014, as the couple and their two children were returning home following a funeral for a family relative, Mason got into a fight with his wife and brutally assaulted her. According to the report, Mason slammed Fraser’s head into the dashboard, door and armrest and punched her at least 20 times, breaking her eye socket in the process. During the altercation, Mason also bit his wife in the face. The couple’s six-year-old and four-year-old were in the vehicle at the time of that assault.







Fraser escaped the vehicle but fell to the ground where Mason continued to beat her. He then left her there on the ground and drove off with the children and went home.

45-year-old Fraser, who taught 6th grade for 16 years, underwent extensive reconstructive surgery to her face as a result of the brutal attack.

Mason, a state representative and senator prior to becoming a judge, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for that brutal assault, but only served nine months before being released.

Following his release from prison, Mason was hired by Cleveland’s mayor Frank Jackson as Cleveland’s director of Minority Business Development. An Ohio station reported that Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge had helped Mason secure that job, but Fudge denies that she had a hand in hiring Mason.

Mason was fired from his job following his arrest Saturday.