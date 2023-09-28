Former Saint Paul Chief of Police Convicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree





(Anchorage, AK) – Nicholas J. Hunnicutt, a former Chief of Police for the village of Saint Paul on Saint Paul Island, was convicted by a jury Tuesday of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

The abuse occurred in 2015 on the Island of St. Paul and involved a 14-year-old minor who was touched inappropriately. The matter originally was set for trial in March 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The case was investigated by Alaska State Troopers, and the Arkansas State Police and prosecuted by the Office of Special Prosecutions.

Sentencing in this matter was set for Jan. 29, 2024. Hunnicutt may face a term of five to 15 years of imprisonment as a first-time felony offender. Hunnicutt is being held without bail.

